Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Holdings Increased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mastercard by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,570,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,807,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,685,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,923,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nomura lifted their price target on Mastercard from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.59.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $856,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $712,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160,281.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.98 and a 12-month high of $154.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

