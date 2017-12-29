Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company is well poised for growth on the back of significant investments and acquisitions made within its different operating units. These deals have enabled the company to enter new geographical regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses and develop new segments. It is expected to benefit from strong capital management and expense control initiatives. Nevertheless, exposure to currency volatility due to high international presence raise concern. Its effective capital management via share buyback and dividend payment is impressive.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE MMC ) opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,691.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 618,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $51,216,519.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,306.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,950,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,936,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,616,000 after acquiring an additional 875,454 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,500,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,799 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,758,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,328,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,221,000 after buying an additional 836,047 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

