Marketo (MKTO) & Workday (WDAY) Critical Comparison

Marketo (NASDAQ: MKTO) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marketo and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketo 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 3 21 12 0 2.25

Workday has a consensus price target of $103.62, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Marketo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marketo and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketo N/A N/A N/A ($1.70) -20.74 Workday $1.57 billion 13.48 -$408.27 million ($1.64) -62.04

Marketo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marketo and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketo -23.20% -98.33% -27.18% Workday -16.91% -19.73% -7.37%

Summary

Workday beats Marketo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marketo Company Profile

Marketo, Inc. is a United States-based provider of a cloud-based Engagement Marketing software platform, which enables organizations to involve in engagement marketing. The Company’s platform offers a range applications across various categories, including Marketing Automation, which helps to organize personalized multi-channel marketing campaigns and workflows; Email Marketing, which provides the ability to tap the insights captured in the Audience Hub to send e-mail messages; Mobile Engagement, which engages customers on their mobile devices; Digital Ads, which allows marketers to focus on behavioral data captured in the Audience Hub for personalized digital advertisements; Web Personalization, which helps in personalizing experiences to engage people; Marketing Analytics; Predictive Content, which discovers Website assets, such as e-books and case studies; Marketing Calendar, and Sales Insight. It offers solutions, such as Lead Management solution and Consumer Marketing solution.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working. Its applications include Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Other Applications. It also provides open, standards-based Web-services application programming interfaces, and pre-built packaged integrations and connectors. Workday Financial Management is a unified application with a range of financial capabilities, relevant analytics and metrics, and auditable process management. Workday HCM allows an organization to staff, pay, organize and develop its global workforce.

