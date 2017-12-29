Mallinckrodt’s (MNK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.64.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,211.71, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.17. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $793.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Romano acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dr Kneeland Youngblood acquired 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $100,046.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,170.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,460 shares of company stock worth $659,486 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,051.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 15.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 748.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

