Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.50 price target (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats (MBUU) opened at $30.37 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $616.11, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,110,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,646.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,497 shares of company stock worth $3,964,297. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Malibu Boats by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/malibu-boats-inc-mbuu-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-2.html.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.