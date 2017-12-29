Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.50 price target (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Malibu Boats (MBUU) opened at $30.37 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $616.11, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Malibu Boats by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
