Loop Capital Trims Ingevity (NGVT) Target Price to $80.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ingevity from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rowe reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ingevity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Ingevity (NYSE NGVT) opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,995.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.88 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 58.14% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ingevity will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,837,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 64,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,163,000 after acquiring an additional 184,036 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 26.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,066,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 932,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 34.3% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 887,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 226,830 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

