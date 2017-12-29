Legal & General Group Plc Buys 15,876 Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (IAG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of IAMGOLD worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1,868.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 213,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 202,747 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 372.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,732,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,069,000 after purchasing an additional 880,887 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,294,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,710.00, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.57. IAMGOLD Corp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 48.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.93 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

