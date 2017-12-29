Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,679 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,093.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3,310.00, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $877,441.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,764.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $2,548,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

