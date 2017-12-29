Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (OLN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,670,000 after buying an additional 274,853 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.1% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,039,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386,791 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 43.3% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,370,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,433,000 after purchasing an additional 272,124 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin Co. (OLN) opened at $35.62 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,870.00, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Olin had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $336,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John E. Fischer sold 37,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,383,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,083 shares of company stock worth $2,741,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (OLN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-331000-holdings-in-olin-co-oln.html.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.