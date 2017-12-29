Kraton (KRA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Kraton in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraton in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kraton in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Kraton ( NYSE:KRA ) opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,537.58, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.57. Kraton had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $510.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,731 shares in the company, valued at $9,886,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Tremblay sold 49,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,382,896.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,656 shares of company stock worth $10,486,239. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kraton by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 607,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 508,140 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 45.8% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kraton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

