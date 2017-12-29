Kingstone Companies (KINS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingstone Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.9177330213008 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.43, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.84. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/kingstone-companies-kins-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-13.html.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc offers property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York State. The Company offers these products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a licensed property and casualty insurance company. The Company operates through property and casualty insurances segment, which offers a range of property and casualty policies to its producers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.