Keane Group (FRAC) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Keane Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.258203203294 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 364,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.40 million. Keane Group had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Keane Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

