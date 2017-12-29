KBC Group NV Sells 48,312 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,971.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,013,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,657 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42,776.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,560 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,176,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,245,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,799 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52,003.60, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $121.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

