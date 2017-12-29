KB Home (KBH) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KB Home earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.3146712756422 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KB Home (KBH) traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,349,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,278. The stock has a market cap of $2,760.00, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. KB Home has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. KB Home had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.47.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $1,342,731.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $3,877,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

