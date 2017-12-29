JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,669 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $288,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $179,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc ( NYSE:WTS ) opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $2,602.08, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

