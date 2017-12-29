JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of Advantage Oil & Gas worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAV. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Advantage Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,677,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 269.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,630,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,841 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 127.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,291,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 724,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas by 216.3% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd ( NYSE:AAV ) opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.74, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.35.

Advantage Oil & Gas Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

