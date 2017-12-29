Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

News stories about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2092275870474 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE JNJ ) traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.35. 1,254,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,183. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $377,644.13, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

