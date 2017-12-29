Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 503,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 63.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 214.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 301.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 146,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust ( NASDAQ SNH ) opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,530.00, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $266.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

