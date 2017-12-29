Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $10,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,044,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $56,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,812.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,095,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) opened at $115.24 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.35 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

