Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $299,000 Position in VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VeriFone Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone Systems during the third quarter worth $108,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 80.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone Systems during the second quarter worth $214,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriFone Systems during the third quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) opened at $17.67 on Friday. VeriFone Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,975.61, a PE ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. VeriFone Systems had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriFone Systems Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriFone Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriFone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of VeriFone Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriFone Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.02.

VeriFone Systems Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

