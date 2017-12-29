Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.88% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 13,974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) opened at $46.35 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

