J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240.02 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 241.40 ($3.23). Approximately 3,475,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.40 ($3.23).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.94) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.34) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. restated a “reduce” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.14 ($3.56).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5,290.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,414.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/j-sainsbury-sbry-stock-price-down-0.html.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.