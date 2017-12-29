J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.24. 1,355,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,626. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12,673.05, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $110,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $56,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,812.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,095,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $423,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

