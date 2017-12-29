J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) opened at $115.24 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12,673.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $10,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $224,044,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $110,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,407.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,095,605 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

