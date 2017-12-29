J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ JBHT) traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,626. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12,673.05, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $10,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $224,044,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $56,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,812.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,095,605. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/j-b-hunt-transport-services-jbht-earns-buy-rating-from-stephens.html.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.