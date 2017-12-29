iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (AOM)

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1591 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.06. 240,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,714. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

