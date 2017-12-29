iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2059 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) opened at $44.91 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (AOR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/ishares-core-growth-allocation-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-21-aor.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.