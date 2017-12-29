IQ Canada Small Cap ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.44 (CNDA)

IQ Canada Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CNDA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4371 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

IQ Canada Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CNDA) opened at $19.02 on Friday. IQ Canada Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

