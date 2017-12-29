Investors Sell Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) on Strength (VTIP)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $4.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.46 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $48.74
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
