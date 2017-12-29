Investors Sell Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) on Strength (PM)

Traders sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on strength during trading on Friday. $52.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.92 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Philip Morris International had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded up $0.84 for the day and closed at $105.65

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $162,635.88, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

In other news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 635,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

