Investors Sell Priceline Group (PCLN) on Strength (PCLN)

Traders sold shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $69.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.50 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Priceline Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Priceline Group traded up $2.56 for the day and closed at $1,757.88

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCLN. BidaskClub raised Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,225.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Argus cut Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,459.49 to $1,739.71 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Priceline Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,002.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $85,731.00, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $35.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $34.31 by $0.91. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $29.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Priceline Group Inc will post 74.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,940.00, for a total transaction of $236,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,776,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.52, for a total value of $2,117,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142 shares in the company, valued at $250,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,567 shares of company stock worth $2,781,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Priceline Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Priceline Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

