Investors Buy VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $162.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $143.27 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $34.26

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

