Investors Buy Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $51.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.45 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walgreens Boots Alliance had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $72.86

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $72,157.32, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $30.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmacy operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director John Anthony Lederer bought 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,046,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 784,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,821,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,679,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 320,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,475,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/investors-buy-shares-of-walgreens-boots-alliance-wba-on-weakness-2.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.