Invacare Corporation (IVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 16th

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Invacare has a dividend payout ratio of -2.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invacare to earn ($1.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.6%.
Shares of Invacare (IVC) opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $658.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.44. Invacare has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.95.
A number of analysts recently commented on IVC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invacare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Invacare Company Profile
Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific.
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.