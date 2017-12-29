Intrepid Potash (IPI) Trading Up 8.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares were up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 3,349,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,575,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

IPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James N. Whyte sold 86,796 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $333,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 360,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,602.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 35.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 87.1% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 226.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

