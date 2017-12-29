TheStreet upgraded shares of Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Internet Gold Golden Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ IGLD) traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.26, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51. Internet Gold Golden Lines has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Internet Gold Golden Lines (IGLD) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/internet-gold-golden-lines-igld-upgraded-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

