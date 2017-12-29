Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $54.50) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ NSIT) traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 173,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,636. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1,343.64, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $223,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

