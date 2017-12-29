Insider Selling: Toro Co (TTC) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 2,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $130,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6,955.92, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.55 million. Toro had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

