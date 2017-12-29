Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $604,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald E. Bobo, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $617,185.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $535,936.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 877,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $24,240.00, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $124.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 355,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,880,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

