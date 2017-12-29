Insider Buying: Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 49,646 Shares of Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 49,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $884,195.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 63,545 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,736.45.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 45,859 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $827,754.95.
- On Friday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 51,816 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $934,760.64.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 34,790 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $622,741.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 60,752 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,853.28.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 51,485 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $925,700.30.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,838 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $422,503.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 19,503 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $362,560.77.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 24,859 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,665.47.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Istar Inc. acquired 42,439 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $764,750.78.
Shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE SAFE) traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,504. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Safety Income & Growth from $20.00 to $18.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
Safety Income & Growth Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.