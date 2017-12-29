Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,464.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $78.25. 4,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $440.63, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 77.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 6,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 400 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/insider-buying-century-bancorp-inc-cnbka-major-shareholder-acquires-400-shares-of-stock.html.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.