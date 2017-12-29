Howard Hughes (HHC) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) is one of 62 public companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Howard Hughes to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Howard Hughes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Howard Hughes Competitors 153 353 807 9 2.51

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $136.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Howard Hughes’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes’ rivals have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 5.83% 3.27% 1.40% Howard Hughes Competitors -6.15% -3.05% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.04 billion $202.30 million 90.14 Howard Hughes Competitors $419.19 million $31.78 million 1,339.61

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments. It operates through three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets and Strategic Developments. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential land and the development of commercial land to hold, develop or sell. Its master planned communities include The Woodlands, Summerlin, Maryland, Bridgeland and The Woodlands Hills. As of December 31, 2016, its Operating Assets segment included 54 properties, investments and other assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Strategic Developments segment included 23 development projects.

