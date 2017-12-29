Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341,690 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,107.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc ( NYSE:HST ) opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,912.78, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $20.65.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

