Home Bancorp (HBCP) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Home Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.0353124782078 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ HBCP) opened at $42.50 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.72%. research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Kathy J. Bobbs bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.09 per share, with a total value of $25,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Bordelon sold 15,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $679,045.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,152. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through banking offices in the Greater Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi.

