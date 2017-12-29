Hill International Inc to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (HIL)

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Hill International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hill International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Hill International ( HIL ) opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Hill International has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $285.33, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Hill International by 282.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hill International by 50.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 106,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hill International by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in Project Management Group segment.

