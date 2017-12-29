Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $7,576,709.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.16 to $174.95 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at $189.78 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $133.05 and a one year high of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $222,094.19, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 238.88%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

