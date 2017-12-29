Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $147,679.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,459,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,721,000 after acquiring an additional 492,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,714,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,248,000 after acquiring an additional 205,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,026,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,457,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,901,000 after acquiring an additional 172,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,793 shares in the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $7,056.10, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $532.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

