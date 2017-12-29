HeartWare International (HTWR) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

HeartWare International (NASDAQ: HTWR) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HeartWare International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get HeartWare International alerts:

This table compares HeartWare International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeartWare International N/A N/A -17.12 HeartWare International Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 77.56

HeartWare International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HeartWare International. HeartWare International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HeartWare International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartWare International 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartWare International Competitors 113 734 1030 10 2.50

As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 39.63%. Given HeartWare International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeartWare International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartWare International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartWare International -15.84% -25.32% -10.14% HeartWare International Competitors -99.55% -90.31% -29.09%

Summary

HeartWare International peers beat HeartWare International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About HeartWare International

Heartware International, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company develops and manufactures miniaturized implantable heart pumps or ventricular assist devices to treat patients suffering from advanced heart failure. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of medical devices. The HeartWare Ventricular Assist System (HVAD System), which includes a ventricular assist device (VAD) or blood pump, patient accessories and surgical tools, provides circulatory support for patients in the advanced stage of heart failure. The HVAD System is designed to be implanted adjacent to the heart, avoiding abdominal surgery. The HVAD System features the centrifugal pump designed to be implanted in the chest, directly adjacent to the heart. It develops MVAD System, a miniaturized device. The CircuLite Surgical System is designed to be implanted through a right, mini-thoracotomy procedure and does not require a sternotomy or cardiopulmonary bypass.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartWare International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartWare International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.