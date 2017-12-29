Head to Head Survey: Wec Acquisition (TEG) and The Competition

Wec Acquisition (NYSE: TEG) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Multiline Utilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wec Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wec Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wec Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wec Acquisition Competitors 211 746 684 6 2.29

As a group, “Multiline Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Wec Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wec Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wec Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wec Acquisition N/A N/A 21.16 Wec Acquisition Competitors $6.18 billion $1.36 billion 409.38

Wec Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wec Acquisition. Wec Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wec Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wec Acquisition 11.28% 15.70% 4.69% Wec Acquisition Competitors 9.35% 9.57% 2.78%

Summary

Wec Acquisition peers beat Wec Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Wec Acquisition

Integrys Energy Group, Inc. is an energy holding company, which provides regulated natural gas and electricity, non-regulated renewable energy, and compressed natural gas products and services. The Company operates through four segments: natural gas utility, electric utility, electric transmission investment, and holding company and other. The natural gas utility segment includes the operations of Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation, Michigan Gas Utilities Corporation, North Shore Gas Company, The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS). The electric utility segment includes the electric utility operations of WPS. The electric transmission investment segment includes its 34% interest in American Transmission Company LLC. The holding company and other segment include the operations of the Integrys Energy Group holding company, Integrys Transportation Fuels, LLC, WPS Power Development LLC and the Peoples Energy, LLC holding company.

