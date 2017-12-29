Head-To-Head Comparison: Trevena (TRVN) versus Its Competitors

Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trevena to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -150.22% -94.66% Trevena Competitors -5,234.25% -213.50% -38.13%

Trevena has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena’s rivals have a beta of 5.97, meaning that their average stock price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevena and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $3.75 million -$102.99 million -1.03 Trevena Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 67.52

Trevena’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trevena. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Trevena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Trevena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trevena and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 1 9 0 2.90 Trevena Competitors 892 3283 11779 235 2.70

Trevena presently has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 408.82%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Trevena rivals beat Trevena on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. It is also developing TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the o-receptor, as a compound with a non-narcotic mechanism for the treatment of migraine. TRV250 also may have utility in a range of other central nervous system (CNS) indications. It is focused on commencing a Phase I study of TRV250 in the United Kingdom. Its ABLE product platform is a collection of biological information, in vitro assays, know-how and expertise that it uses to identify unique G protein coupled receptors (GPCR)-targeted biased ligands with various pharmaceutical properties.

